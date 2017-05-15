Photo: Angop

Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos.

Luanda — Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos's eldest daughter Isabel has dismissed the claims of her father's death.

Ms Isabel dos Santos questioned the motive of the media outlets behind the claims of the veteran ruler's demise.

Reports of President dos Santos death have been circulating on both the social and traditional media in Angola.

Political turmoil

"Someone stoops so low to the point of inventing death news to create confusion and political turmoil in Angola?" Ms Isabel dos Santos wrote on her Instagram account. The state-owned oil firm Sonangol Administration Council; in an Instagram message, asked: "What is the purpose of keeping on insisting on fake news about the president's health?"

Brother's death

President dos Santos has been in Barcelona, Spain since May 1, where he reportedly goes annually for medical treatment and stress relief.

The president cut shot his stay in Spain in November last year due to his brother's death.The Angolan leader has been in power since in 1979 and is Africa's second longest serving president after Obiang' Nguema of Equatorial Guinea.

Group of lawyers

The southern Africa state goes to the polls on August 23 that will see the long-serving leader retire.

President dos Santos last June appointed Isabel a non-executive director of Sonangol, in what was widely seen as consolidating the First Family's grip on power and state resources.

The appointment has since been challenged in court by a group of lawyers.