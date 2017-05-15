14 May 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Angola: Dead? Not My Father! Says President's Daughter

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Angop
Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos.
By Arnaldo Vieira

Luanda — Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos's eldest daughter Isabel has dismissed the claims of her father's death.

Ms Isabel dos Santos questioned the motive of the media outlets behind the claims of the veteran ruler's demise.

Reports of President dos Santos death have been circulating on both the social and traditional media in Angola.

Political turmoil

"Someone stoops so low to the point of inventing death news to create confusion and political turmoil in Angola?" Ms Isabel dos Santos wrote on her Instagram account. The state-owned oil firm Sonangol Administration Council; in an Instagram message, asked: "What is the purpose of keeping on insisting on fake news about the president's health?"

Brother's death

President dos Santos has been in Barcelona, Spain since May 1, where he reportedly goes annually for medical treatment and stress relief.

The president cut shot his stay in Spain in November last year due to his brother's death.The Angolan leader has been in power since in 1979 and is Africa's second longest serving president after Obiang' Nguema of Equatorial Guinea.

Group of lawyers

The southern Africa state goes to the polls on August 23 that will see the long-serving leader retire.

President dos Santos last June appointed Isabel a non-executive director of Sonangol, in what was widely seen as consolidating the First Family's grip on power and state resources.

The appointment has since been challenged in court by a group of lawyers.

Angola

Current Stability Allows Govt to Develop Country - Army General

Army Commander General Sá Miranda said on Friday in Matala Municipality, southern Huíla Province, that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.