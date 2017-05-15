Nigeria: Troops Arrest Boko Haram Suspect, Kidnappers in Yobe

A fleeing Boko Haram suspect, Bala Ibrahim, has been nabbed by troops of the Nigeria army at Fika village in Yobe state, a statement from the directorate of army public relations said.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, said the 30 years old Boko Haram suspect was nabbed while troops of the Forward Operation Base, Fika, were "on routine patrol" on Saturday.

He said "preliminary investigation shows that the suspect is an indigene of Bulabulin village, Fika Local Government Area, Yobe State".

He said the suspect is being interrogated.

The statement did not explain from where the suspect was running.

Mr. Usman said another deployment of troops at the Forward Operation Base at Yuga had, while on "blocking position" on the same day, ambushed and arrested four suspected kidnappers. He said the troops responded to a tip off and made the arrest in Mundu village.

He named the suspects as "Yahaya Auta, aged 25, Salisu Lawal, aged 20 years, Umar Mohammed, aged 18 years and Samaila Abubakar."

"They were found to be in possession of 1 Locally made Six Loader Single Barrel Gun, 1 Empty Cartridge, 2 Machetes, a Knife, 2 Mobile Telephone Handsets, 2 Packets of Tramol Tablets and the sum of Three Hundred and Sixty Naira, while on their way to commit crime.

"They also currently being further investigated," he said.