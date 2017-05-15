14 May 2017

Nigeria: Kannywood Actress Jamila Naguda Named Vedan Super Seasoning Ambassador

By Mohammed Lere

Dazzling Kannywood actress, Jamila Naguda, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of Vedan super seasoning.

The endorsement ceremony took place in Kano with Jamila signing the contract papers.

The actress shared the good news on her Instagram wall on Saturday after the ceremony.

She also extolled actor Ali Nuhu for facilitating the contract for her.

"Alhamdullilah, am now a brand ambassador of vedan super seasoning, thanks to the King of Kannywood, Ali Nuhu,". Jamila wrote.

Jamila is also a Globacom ambassador and has featured in a lot of films in 2016. She is also said to be one of the most sought-after Kannywood actresses by film producers.

