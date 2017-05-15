14 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Announces Steps to Prevent Ebola

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayodamola Owoseye

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has called on health care providers and the general public to be vigilant and intensify awareness on the symptoms of haemorrhagic fevers.

The minister's statement on Saturday follows the announcement by WHO‎ of a confirmed case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, the federal government in response to the WHO announcement directed health officials at the ports to step up inspection activities and to report any sick person or suspects. Such sick persons are to be referred to the chief epidemiologist in the state where there are present and relevant tests conducted.

The minister noted that health care providers and the general public must immediately report any sign of illness to public health officials.

He urged Nigerians not to panic saying the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is on ground and equipped to secure the health of citizens.

"The agency has for a while now, been strengthening states capacities to detect, manage and respond to hemorrhagic fevers including Lassa fever and symptoms to look out for include; fever, fatigue, weakness dizziness and muscle aches.

"Patients with more severe cases show bleeding under the skin, internal organs or even from bodily orifices like mouth, ears, and the ears," he added.

The health minister, therefore, directed that all Nigerian health workers should maintain a high index of suspicion by screening all fevers for Ebola. He also charged state health ministries to strengthen their supervision services and escalate any incident appropriately.

He called on states to begin social mobilisation and media awareness efforts via TV, radio, print and social media.

The minister also encouraged members of the public to observe a high level of personal hygiene including regular hand washing and to also report all cases of fever to the nearest health facility.

Nigeria was declared free of Ebola virus by the WHO in October 2014 and the country praised for its handling of the disease which caused about 4,500 deaths across‎ West Africa.

Nigeria

Tell Declares Shettima Governor of the Year

Foremost Nigerian magazine, Tell, has ‎announced Kashim Shettima of Borno State as its 2016 Governor of the Year… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.