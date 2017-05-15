Rwanda: Indian Dining At the Kigali Diplomat Hotel

Kigali, a growing city, has seen a significant rise in the number of expatriates living there, prompting an increase in gourmet restaurants to cater for their distinct needs.

A sudden influx of Indians living and working in the city has resulted in the emergence of Indian dining.

The Kigali Diplomat Hotel is one such place that has stepped up to the plate quite literally, bringing dishes from South India that are diligently cooked and spiced with the correct balance of flavours to whet your appetite.

Located in the heart of the city, behind the StarTimes Building adjacent to parliament, the hotel has a spectacular view overlooking the Kigali Convention Centre and Kigali Heights.

The view at night with the oncoming traffic on the major highway is twice as captivating. It has a green garden dotted with flowers and various trees, seemingly like a mini botanical garden. The traditional African gazebos with the incessant chirping of birds create an out-in-the-wild ambience.

On the day I visited, the attendants gave me a lukewarm welcome, possibly because I had arrived at an odd hour. I didn't bother with the starters so I ordered the Kigali Diplomat Chicken Biryani special. This chicken dish also has cashew nuts, pineapple and red tomato gravy.

According to the chef, the chicken biryani special is a classic one-pot meal that can be easily made if you know the right proportions of rice, meat and spices.

It took them less than 15 minutes to prepare the meal. It was mildly spicy as I had requested. The chicken was tender and quite delicious. It was prepared by heating ghee till it was hot then adding whole spices ie cinnamon, bay leaf, cardamom, cummin seeds, red chilies then adding the marinated chicken.

This made the chicken tender and mildly spicy. The rice was soaked in water and then cooked until done, then a little saffron was added. The cooked chicken is served on the rice together with cashew nuts and pieces of juicy pineapple to tone down the heat.