Nigeria: Fixing Nigeria Youth Conference to Hold On Democracy Day

A conference to discuss the role of Nigerian youth in nation building is set to hold in Abuja on May 29.

Organised by Ernest and Ibrahim Foundation, the conference "shall serve as a platform and a hub for social actors/agents of change and policy makers to dialogue and analyse national issues and proffer practical solutions on how to fix Nigeria."

Read the statement by the organisers below.

Ernest and Ibrahim Foundation is set to host youth on a national discourse on youth in nation building and patriotism at the maiden edition of #FixingNigeria National Youth Conference coming up on the 29th of May 2017 at the Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja as her contribution to celebrating the Nigerian Democracy Day.

According to the Convener, Ernest Nwosu, the Foundation under the Advocacy for Citizens Power, has set up a conference which shall serve as a platform and a hub for social actors/agents of change and policy makers to dialogue and analyse national issues and proffer practical solutions on how to fix Nigeria versus the responsibilities of the citizens and the urgent imperatives for active citizenship in Nigeria.

Speakers at the conference are Abubakar Mahmoud - President of the Nigerian Bar Association; Dapo Olorunyomi - Publisher of Premium Times; Frank Nweke - former Minister for Information; Elenwor Ihua - Assistant National Coordinator, National Youth Summit; Shamsudeen Yusuf - Jagaban Matasan Arewa; and Walter Okoye - Executive Director, Access Enterprise and International Services. The conference will be declared open by the special guest of honour, Zinab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of State, Budget and National Planning.

The conference will have not just presentations, in-depth plenary sessions, questions and answers and resolutions but will also premiere a short film titled "The Pride and Glory of Nigeria", spoken word, poetry, amongst others.

Nigeria is on the verge of the greatest transition it has ever experienced. That transition is the possibility of seeing the transformation of the youngest and brightest minds in our country today, to becoming patriots and nationalists; young men and women, who will form the critical mass required to build upon the foundations of our great leaders, past and present, a nation which is driven by strong institutions and rich in strong values.

An understanding that a Nation is as strong as its human resource and their value system led to the formation of the #FixingNigeria Project to provide leadership education which is equipping the heart (character); head (intellect); and hands (skills). We focus on the personal development of the youths while modelling the right leadership path through mentorship; who in turn would impact the different spheres of the economy. We believe that the greatest driver for national transformation is inculcating the spirit of patriotism, respect for moral and ethical values in Nigerian youth and that every Nigerian youth has what it takes to make a difference in the society because the power to transform our society lies within our ability and readiness to engineer change by equipping the next generation of leaders.

The future of the greatest, most diverse, and most prosperous black nation on earth, is right before us, and in the hands of the youth of this country. Collectively, we all must rise and seize the moment. Says the Convener.

Registration and further details of the event are available online via www.powerfulcitizen.org Admission to the conference is free but online registration is required.

#FixingNigeria, a project by Ernest and Ibrahim foundation, is in partnership with Premium Times, Golden Heart Foundation, The Alpha Reach and Centre for Crisis Communication.