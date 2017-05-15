15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tell Declares Shettima Governor of the Year

By Uthman Abubakar

Maiduguri — Foremost Nigerian magazine, Tell, has ‎announced Kashim Shettima of Borno State as its 2016 Governor of the Year "for his rare courage and demonstrable leadership skills in managing the Boko Haram insurgency."

Mr Nosa Igiebor, President, Tell Communications, announced the award when he led a three-man delegation to present a notification to Governor Shettima in Maiduguri.

Shettima is expected to be honoured at the first edition of 'Tell Awards for Excellence' slated for June 17 in Lagos. Igiebor said "From ashes of destruction inflicted by the Boko Haram insurgents, Governor Shettima is gradually restoring Borno State to socio-economic normalcy; the governor has demonstrated that with the right people in the position of leadership, Nigeria can, indeed, be great again," he said.

He also said that Shettima emerged as the Governor of the Year (2016) after an intensive and transparent voting exercise conducted by the Tell Awards Committee, between Monday, March 20 and Sunday, April 9, 2017.

‎He announced that the TELL Awards feature other winners in about 10 categories, in which persons and institutions thoroughly deserving of such honours will be celebrated.

