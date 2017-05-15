Ghana: John Dumelo Starts Cassava Farming - Hopes to Expand Soon

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo is diversifying his portfolio and it looks like he has a special interest farming.

The actor, arguably Ghana's most prolific in recent times, was spotted on a cassava farm in a picture available to YEN.com.gh.

John Dumelo Dumelo, for a while now, has taken to agricultural farming and he is not ashamed to show it off as many will see farming as a dirty job.

According to media reports, the philanthropist had earlier organised youth to help him on his farm at an area in the Manya Krobo community.

He revealed that he had start planting cassava on 3 acres of farmland, but will be expanding "to 10 acres soon".

He shared the photos on social media with the caption, "Organized the youth this morning in the Manya Krobo community to get into agriculture. We have started with 3 acres of Cassava and hopefully will increase it to 10 by the end of the year."

Earlier, the young actor and John Mahama-aficionado had started rearing goats after his preferred party to rule Ghana failed miserably.

John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress, who Dumelo consistently campaigned for during the buildup to the 2016 Elections lost to Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party.