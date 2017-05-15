Police units in Kenya are set to be equipped with modern radio communication systems after the Nairobi government signed a deal with Chinese technology group Huawei.

Nakuru, Kisumu and Eldoret stations have been earmarked for the deal announced at a meeting between the Chinese firm and President Uhuru Kenyatta at their headquarters in Beijing on Sunday.

The equipment includes 6 eNodeB Stations, 150 Radio Trunking Terminals and a Radio Trunking System Core Network and Dispatch System.

President Kenyatta also witnessed the signing of an agreement between Huawei and Nairobi for the Chinese firm to develop a Government Cloud Services Project.

Government data

The project entails designing and building state cloud infrastructure where all government data and applications will be migrated to.

Huawei will also build data exchange and sharing platforms to collaborate government services.

The Kenyan leader also witnessed the signing of another agreement in which Huawei Technologies offered to train 30 Kenyan youth in ICT over the next three years.

The role

Huawei has played a big role in modernisation of police surveillance systems in Nairobi and Mombasa and was also a technology partner in the development of the Standard Gauge Railway.

President Kenyatta said Kenya appreciates the role played by the Chinese company in its development and progress.

"Let us work together and we count on your support as we work on developing our technologies," said the President when he met the CEO of Huawei Technologies,

Earlier in the morning, President Kenyatta attended the grand opening of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation where Chinese President Xi Jinping said China the Belt and Road initiative aims to create a more prosperous world.