Nigeria: King Arthur - Legend of the Sword Movie Berths in Nigeria With Travel Packages for Viewers

Two major film distribution companies in Nigeria, Crimson Multimedia Ltd and Blue Pictures Film Distribution have come together to storm Nigerian cinemas with another blockbuster movie with the title, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Exclusive screening of the movie was held at Ozone Cinemas, Yaba, during the week with officials of both distribution companies in attendance alongside members of the press.

Billed for cinema release in May 12, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is an epic movie told with musical thrust and special effect.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword tells the story of a young boy, Arthur, whom after the murder of his father had to grow up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. Young Arthur's power-hungry uncle, Vortigern, seizes control of the crown and robbed Arthur of his birthright. However, when fate led him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader.

"However, the distribution companies have decided to thrill one lucky viewer of King Arthur with a treat to London. Viewers are expected to write their names, telephone numbers and e-mail addresses behind their cinema ticket and drop into the competition box at the cinemas from May 12, 2017 to June 1, 2017" said Tobi Ogunlowo, an official of Blue Pictures Film Distribution.

Ogunlowo stated that the lucky viewer will enjoy return - air tickets for him or her self and one guest to London, three nights stay at the five star Covent Garden Hotel with breakfast (Located in the heart of London),return airport-hotel transfers, spa treatments, a relaxing deep tissue massage and facial treatment,wet shave or beard and mustache trim and reshaping (hair stylist for women), bespoke shirt, male or female (winner only) [A hand crafted shirt made specifically for you by a royal appointed tailor], short city tour (A drive in the favoured vehicle of the British Royal Family), dinner for two at the Chiltern Firehouse (A table is reserved at one of the best restaurants in London) and lots more.

He also added that dates of travel are weekends, between September 8, and December 11, 2017 and January 12, and March 31, 2018, excluding local and British national holidays. The winner will be notified via email and on social media too and one person travelling must be aged 18 or over.

Cast of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword includes Charlie Hunnan, Jude Law, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Eric Bana, Djimon Hounsou, Aidon Gillen, Annabelle Wallis, Katie McGrath among others.