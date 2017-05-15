South Africa: Actor, DJ Shot Dead in Johannesburg

A former Generations actor and Jozi FM DJ has reportedly been shot and killed during a robbery in Soweto.

SABC reported on Monday morning that Mandla Hlatshwayo was shot dead in Soweto on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Hitler Mgwenya said two people were shot at a pub in Pimville on Sunday night, but could not divulge their names before next of kin were informed.

"It happened at 23:00. Four armed suspects entered the pub and robbed people there. The two victims who were shot were trying to assist the other people in the pub who were being robbed," Mgwenya told News24.

