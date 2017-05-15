Uganda: Magogo Confident of Juggling CAF and Fufa Obligations

Kampala — Following his appointment on the Caf Executive Committee last week, a number of Fufa president Moses Magogo's supporters, as witnessed yesterday, could still be celebrating the achievement.

But with the feat a first for any Ugandan football administrator, doubts about whether he has the ability to commit time for both tasks have sprung up.

"We have put up structures. It no longer needs the president to be around physically.

"I need to take decisions and in the electronic world decisions are made from wherever you are. But I also have very able vice presidents, the executive committee and a very able a secretariat headed by CEO Edgar Watson and Humphrey Mandu."

"So yes the president is required but at the same time we need to serve Africa.

President Ahmad has just been appointed and he definitely needs a lot of support to make sure African football changes," explained Magogo on arrival from the Fifa Congress in Bahrain where he has spent close to a fortnight.

"You cannot think that you will change Ugandan football without changing African football.

We need to make sure we make more money as an African body such that clubs and national teams qualifying are properly financed. For us to be able to do that there are a number of things we need to do and definitely I am glad to give a hand," he added before revealing his immediate task on the continental body.

"As part of the committee, the most important responsibility I have been given immediately is to do reforms of how African football should be run," he stated.