15 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Magogo Confident of Juggling CAF and Fufa Obligations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — Following his appointment on the Caf Executive Committee last week, a number of Fufa president Moses Magogo's supporters, as witnessed yesterday, could still be celebrating the achievement.

But with the feat a first for any Ugandan football administrator, doubts about whether he has the ability to commit time for both tasks have sprung up.

"We have put up structures. It no longer needs the president to be around physically.

"I need to take decisions and in the electronic world decisions are made from wherever you are. But I also have very able vice presidents, the executive committee and a very able a secretariat headed by CEO Edgar Watson and Humphrey Mandu."

"So yes the president is required but at the same time we need to serve Africa.

President Ahmad has just been appointed and he definitely needs a lot of support to make sure African football changes," explained Magogo on arrival from the Fifa Congress in Bahrain where he has spent close to a fortnight.

"You cannot think that you will change Ugandan football without changing African football.

We need to make sure we make more money as an African body such that clubs and national teams qualifying are properly financed. For us to be able to do that there are a number of things we need to do and definitely I am glad to give a hand," he added before revealing his immediate task on the continental body.

"As part of the committee, the most important responsibility I have been given immediately is to do reforms of how African football should be run," he stated.

Uganda

Museveni's First Year - a Mixed Bag of Wins, Losses

He promised parents while campaigning in Alebtong District in November 2015 that if they voted him back to power their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.