Ugandan Goalkeeper Odongkara Stars in Champions League Opening Round

Kampala — Robert Odongkara produced the outstanding performance among the Ugandan legion as his St. George picked a point in a goalless draw at Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

The Uganda Cranes goalkeeper made two big saves as the Ethiopian survived a creaky start to frustrate the African champions in the opening Group C encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

First, Zimbabwean Khama Billiat found space in the area before turning and firing at goal, only to see his shot well saved by Odongkara who was only returning from injury.

The visiting keeper had his work cut out in the opening nine minutes and was again called on to make a brilliant low save to keep out Anthony Laffor's well-hit shot from the edge of the area.

However, the anticipated matchup between Odongkara and Sundowns' first choice goalkeeper, Uganda's captain Denis Onyango didn't materialize as the latter wasn't selected in the match day squad.

His coach Pitso Mosimane hardly gave credit to Odongkara as he could not understand how the Masandawana did not manage to score. "To be honest, I have never seen a mild game like this. This was one of easiest games ever played," he said.

"I don't know if I watched the game in the right way or what ... I think it was one of the easiest games. In the Champions League, this was the easiest ever played here. But we didn't win, and I am disappointed."

"Tonight there was no football - this was a Sunday league game. A nice Sunday afternoon game for over 30s," he said. "I think after a month of training, I can put my boots back on and play. I could even do something."

Odongkara's club and national teammate Yasser Mugerwa replaced Ethiopia's Tafese Tesfaye in the 82nd minute. Earlier on Friday night, Salim Jamal, the third of the three Uganda Cranes' custodians at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, was in goal for the Sudanese derby.

Jamal's Al Merrikh drew 1-all at Al-Hilal in a group A game.