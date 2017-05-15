Uganda: New PBs Send Chemutai, Chelangat to London Worlds

Kampala — Peruth Chemutai and Mercyline Chelangat will represent Uganda at their maiden World Championships in London come August 4-13 after earning tickets on Saturday.

The pair qualified after elevating their profiles with new personal bests (PB) in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m races respectively at the Shanghai Diamond League in China. "It's always good for the mind and the motivation to start off with a PB in your first race of the season," the pair's manager Jurrie van der Velden told Daily Monitor via phone yesterday. "So we now can build further towards London without stress or pressure of having to qualify. Hopefully, it will give them another chance to return to a Diamond League race later this season," added Jurrie.

First, teenager Chemutai beat the London qualification mark of 9:42.00 after lowering her PB in a second successive race by 3.31 seconds to post nine minutes and 27.72 seconds. The 17-year-old finished seventh from the field of 19 as Bahraini Ruth Jebet won in a Meet Record time of 9:04.78.

On her DL debut, Chelangat sealed a long-distance qualification double for London after clocking 15:09.45 to finish eighth over the 12-and-a-half lap race. The race was won by Kenyan Hellen Obiri in a World Lead time of 14:22.47.

Chelangat had already qualified for the 10000m race after finishing among the top 15 (came 12th) in the senior 10km women's race at the World Cross-country in March. It means Uganda will have more female runners at the Worlds in London, more than the previous edition in Beijing two years ago where only Juliet Chekwel represented.

WOMEN'S 5000M RESULT

1. Hellen Obiri (KEN) 14:22.47

8. Mercyline Chelangat (UGA) 15:09.45

WOMEN'S 3000M STEEPLECHASE

1. Ruth Jebet (BRN) 9:04.78

7. Peruth Chemutai (UGA) 9:27.72