15 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: My Colleague Lied, Most PDP Reps Are With Makarfi - Minority Leader Ogor

By Nasir Ayitogo

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, has accused his colleague, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, of lying when he said majority of the People Democratic Party lawmakers are loyal to Ali Sheriff as the party chairman.

Mr. Ogor was responding to an interview granted PREMIUMTIMES by Mr. Agbonayinma where the latter described Mr. Sheriff as the authentic PDP chairman, saying Mr. Sheriff enjoys the support of majority of the PDP members in the House.

Mr. Ogor, however, said his colleague's claim was false.

"Let Agbonayinma give you ten names of lawmakers that are with Sheriff, then I'll buy into that.

"He sits in meetings with us, there is no way he can mention Sheriffs name in that meeting," Mr. Ogor said.

The minority leader said only a few PDP lawmakers are with the Sheriff faction of the party.

"If out of over 140 members, you have two or three people supporting Sheriff, you know that is very insignificant and inconsequential."

The PDP crisis has seen the party split into two factions with Mr. Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi claiming leadership of the party.

Mr. Sheriff is, however, recognized by law after the Court of Appeal declared him the authentic leader of the PDP. The Makarfi faction has since appealed that ruling at the Supreme Court.

