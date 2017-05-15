Uganda: Kyadondo Never Expressed Interest in Hosting International Games - URU

Kampala — Legends Rugby Club will host all Uganda's four home games when the Rugby Cranes kick start their busy international schedule next month in both the Elgon Cup and Rugby Africa 1A tournaments.

Legends' emergence as sole hosts this calendar year raised eyebrows considering it is not the only venue that meets the required standards. Kyadondo RFC has over the years hosted Cranes' games but missed out after showing no interest according to Uganda Rugby Union (URU) CEO Ramsey Olinga.

"Kyadondo did not express interest in hosting the games," said Olinga. "Only Legends applied to host when we called out."

The Kyadondo management agree that they did not show interest after citing irregularities in the entire process of acquiring hosting rights. "We felt the process was not well planned and sorted out," said Kyadondo vice chairman Phillip Kiboijana. "We basically had reservations about the way things were done and decided not to respond."

According to Olinga, the hosting process begins with the union notifying venues on the availability of hosting rights, interested parties then apply and if more than one applies, they buy bidding documents. Since only Legends had responded before the deadline, they got the nod to host all four games.

URU however wrote to Kyadondo after the deadline, asking why they had shunned the opportunity. That was enough to confirm Kyadondo's earlier concerns in reference to the procedure of gaining hosting rights. "Why contact us after the deadline?" queried Kiboijana. "It just confirmed our earlier fears."

CRANES INTERNATIONAL FIXTURES

June 10: Uganda vs Kenya (Legends)

July 15: Uganda vs Tunisia (Legends)

July 22: Uganda vs Namibia (Legends)

Aug 5: Uganda vs Zimbabwe (Legends