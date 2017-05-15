15 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Sadolin Maintain Belief Ahead of Pivotal Week

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — The nine-hour trip from Zombo following the Saturday 2-0 Uganda Cup Semifinal loss to Big League side Paidha Black Angels was definitely a long one for Sadolin.

But ahead of a pivotal week in which they host Express tomorrow, play the return leg semifinal on Thursday before wrapping their league season against KCCA, the Painters are eager to change the mood. "We shall fight till the end because we believe we have the quality to overcome Paidha and also stay in the league," declared forward Nasser Muzamir yesterday.

They go into tomorrow's game four points from safety and second from bottom on the table and must now quickly change focus from Saturday's disappointment to ensuring league safety.

"The match officials in Zombo were biased against us but we want to turn that disappointment against Express," he added. Against Paidha on Saturday, Sadolin were beaten by second half goals from Emmanuel Rubangakene Brian Okumu.

