15 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Nkoma, Kagadi Disqualified, Kimanya Banking On Home Advantage in Copa

By Denis Bbosa

Masaka — For fielding ineligible players, Nkoma SSS and Kagadi earned themselves a boot from the ongoing Copa Coca-Cola schools football tourney in Masaka over the weekend.

They were the first causalities in this edition while Yale High School survived by a whisker after Kamwenge SSS withdrew their petition yesterday. "We have started receiving cases and the disciplinary committee is working around the clock to solve them immediately," Abbey Ssentongo, the tourney secretary, told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Nkoma received the three-year ban for fielding Joel Ochwo who played in last year's edition in Soroti as a Senior Six candidate at St Mary's Mbale but had returned this time round as a Senior Four student.

Like part of their name goes - Blessed Sacrament - Kimanya players are playing like a blessed bunch.

Beaten by St Mary's Kitende at the semifinal stage in Soroti, Brian Ssenyondo's side have bounced strongly at this year's tourney played at their backyard - and they now harbor title ambitions. "My team plays as a unit and we are difficult to breakdown. We score many goals and concede less. This is our year at our home ground," Ssenyondo revealed. Their 4-0 demolition of Layibi College yesterday at Masaka Recreation Ground was a testimony of the brutal side they can be in control.

Copa games today

Layibi vs Agape

Brain Storm vs Kimanya

St Julian vs Kijamoro

BS Negri vs Bulo

Buddo SSS vs St Kaggwa

