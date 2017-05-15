Photo: Macharia Mwangi/The Nation

National Super Alliance supporters follow proceedings during a rally at Afraha open grounds in Nakuru on May 14, 2017.

The National Super Alliance has threatened to withdraw from the August 8 elections if the High Court decision allowing announcement of results at polling and constituency level is overturned.

Led by their presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga, Nasa principals converged in Nakuru where they demanded that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) withdraws its case filed in the Court of Appeal challenging the decision.

They threatened to hold countrywide protests if this is not done.

ELECTIONS

The opposition chiefs, addressing their first rally since they unveiled Mr Odinga as their presidential candidate, warned the electoral commission against pushing for the changes to have the final results announced at the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya.

"We shall not accept to have the courts change the earlier decision," Mr Odinga said during the rally at Afraha Stadium.

"There will be no elections in Kenya if it is changed. That will not be our election, but theirs as it will not be under Kenyan law or Constitution."

WABUKATI'S ARGUMENT

The Orange Democratic Movement leader was accompanied by Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress' Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula, and Chama Cha Mashinani's Isaac Ruto.

The IEBC has filed a petition before the Court of Appeal, challenging an April 7 High Court decision that declared presidential results announced at constituencies as final, hence removing secondary tiers like, say, the national tallying centre.

The IEBC is seeing the ruling as a recipe for chaos, and its chairman, Mr Wafula Chebukati, argues that presidential results should be announced at the national tallying centre by the national returning officer, who is the chairman of the IEBC.

CREDIBLE POLLS

Nasa however claims that the IEBC could be used by the government to change the results and help it rig the General Election.

"We are telling Mr Chebukati to forget about this (appeal). Do not accept to be used by Jubilee to tamper with the votes. This is the people's revolution," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Musyoka said Nasa has no problem with the IEBC announcing the final results, but insisted that the Opposition was within its constitutional right to demand that this is done at the polling stations and constituency tallying centres.

"Nasa appreciates that announcement of results falls within the IEBC's mandate. But this is also our constitutional right.

"Mr Chebukati has the mandate, so why is he against announcing the results at the constituency level and insisting that it must be at the Bomas of Kenya? That is a plan to rig.

"If they don't withdraw the appeal we will hold protests countrywide," he said.

NASA CANDIDATES

Mr Mudavadi said Nasa's agenda was to stabilise the country's economy and accused the government of over-borrowing.

He further claimed that the government had tripled the cost of building the standard gauge railway to $8 million dollars per kilometre, up from $3 million dollars during the Kibaki administration.

Also, Mr Wetang'ula warned the Court of Appeal against granting the IEBC request.

"I have no doubt the IEBC is watching the people's verdict and has no business going to court because we know some of those in court are compromised," he said.

Nasa used the rally to unveil and endorse its candidates for the gubernatorial, senatorial and woman representative seats in Nakuru county.

Dr Peter Koros of CCM will contest for the Nakuru governor's seat while Dr Omondi Ogada of ODM will go for the senate seat.

Ms Gladys Kamuren of CCM and Ms Asha Rashid Kurwa of ODM are eyeing the woman representative position.

FOOD PRICES

The Nasa principals took advantage of the high food prices and high cost of living to hit out at the government, claiming it is unable to drive the country's economy.

Mr Musyoka announced an Unga Revolution, saying Nasa would send Jubilee home as the coalition has failed to fulfil its promises to Kenyans.

Mr Ruto, who played host to the group, claimed the government was raising money to rig the elections through the high food prices.

"They lied to us they are going to get us ugali from Mexico, and after one day they said it had arrived. Is Mexico Kisii or Naivasha?" he asked.

"Give us ugali and eat your meat, give us flour and we shall make porridge with it. Keep eating your meat, but we are coming for it on August 8."

On the high cost of living, Mr Wetang'ula said the government was committing an economic crime against Kenyans, adding that "a government that commits economic crimes on its people doesn't deserve to be called a government".

"This is the first time since 1963 that the price of milk has exceeded that of petrol. They buy milk at Sh30 and sell it to Kenyans at Sh80," he added.