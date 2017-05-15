Uganda: Kajungu, Nuwagira End Kk, Mukasa Fairytale Run in Singleton Challenge

Entebbe — Kiryowa 'KK' Kiwanuka and Elly 'Sober' Mukasa normally have more than enough to say whenever handed the microphone at the 19th hole.

This time round, each one looked disinterested to speak first, and even when KK spoke it wasn't as humourous as on previously occasions.

When he handed the mic to Sober, all he did was just bellow out Horatio G. Spafford's church hymn 'It is well with my soul,' before he was the full gallery at the 19th hole vociferously joined him to temporarily bring off the roof at Entebbe.

Indeed everything was in a good and acceptable state as the hard-working pair of Dr Dan Kajungu and Collins Nuwagira defeated KK and Sober 3/2 (three-up with two holes to go) at No.16 to end the latter pair's fairytale run in the Singleton Matchplay Championship at the semifinal stage.

"We are relieved to pull off this win. This is the sweetest of them all," exclaimed Nuwagira on the night with a Black and Gold Vegas theme. "They (KK & Sober) are a competitive lot but they struggled as much. From when we took No.1, I sensed it would be our day."

Kajungu chipped in; "There were a couple of turning points and we played some stunning shots on the day to beat those two guys. We look forward to finals and we will do some ample practice.

The dreams of going to Southport, England in July on all-expenses paid up trip to watch The Open at the Royal Birkdale in Southport, England come July had been dashed and the resigned to fate looks on the pair's face was understandably justifiable.

"We had already secured our visas (permissions from their families) and allowances for the England trip," mourned Sober. "Now we will not be going anywhere. But in the true spirit of golf, we will give part of our previously saved allowances totaling Shs1m to lady pro Flavia Namakula."

The golfing soldier, now at the rank of second lieutenant, is soliciting for $35,000 (Shs126m) ahead of her return to Southern Africa's Ladies Sunshine Tour in August.

Entebbe Golf Club promised to do an official fundraiser on June 3 when the finals of the Singleton Challenge will be played with Kajungu and Nuwagira battling the seasoned Kenyan pair of Isaac Mariera and John Muchiri. Mariera and Muchiri were too hot for Kampala-based Anthony Agaba and Jadu Patel, who they defeated 4 & 2 (four up with two holes to play) to wrap up play on No.16.