Uganda: Preserve Family Unit As a Key Component of Society

opinion

As we sat at the table working on the holiday package, my nine-year-old daughter Roxanna, with a smile on her face, "Daddy when I grow up I want to have the best family". I asked what she meant by a family.

Without waiting for me to complete the question, she quickly told me that a family is made up of a father, mother and their children where the father is the head of the family and of course there are other members who constitute the extended family. I wondered whether she would believe me if I told her that her understanding of the family indeed is ideal but in reality things have changed and that there are female-headed, child-headed and single parent families.

Actually this reminded of a friend who told me that her son almost dropped out of school because the teacher continuously told the class that the head of a family is a father. The young man had never seen his father. All he had was his mother.

The President declared 2017 the year of the family amid the many challenges faced by families in Uganda.

The high rate of family disintegration is as a result of many factors including financial pressures, failure to balance work and family, negative media influences, moral decadence, poor communication among couples, absentee parents and divorce, among others. Once the family institution is disorderly, this trickles down to society resulting into a number of negative effects both to the family and the society as a whole. They include, increased crime in the society this could perhaps explain why there is increased crime in Kampala. Illegitimacy is another consequence of family disintegration.

As a society disintegrates, there is a general reduction in discipline, followed by alcoholism. Children growing up in such a society are usually emotionally disturbed and when they grow up, they are unlikely capable of fulfilling their normal family routines and the chain will go on. In disintegrating society, subcultures will be formed developing along different lines in varying degrees such as increase in violence, cults, mental illnesses and lack of identity. The list can go on and on.

In such a society, it becomes important for a family to have a family culture. Just like different societies have differing cultural values and norms, so do families.

Article 2.4.1.1 of the Uganda National Culture Policy (2006) clearly indicates that a family is one of the institutions through which culture is promoted an indication that family is critical in our society.

Having a family culture plays a more important role in shaping children and the type of culture a family develops strongly predicts their happiness and eventually keeping together and strengthening of the society. It is important to note that a family culture happens whether you intentionally create it or not. It is, therefore, upon the husband and wife to determine whether the culture is of your making. If you are looking at having a positive culture and be reference point in the society where you live, you must commit yourself to years of constant planning and teaching because culture is not something that is created overnight, it requires daily investment.

As part of the family culture, there is need to have, norms, and value and family traditions.

The values will guide each family member how they handle and behave in the various situations. These may include, respect, hard work, kindness among others and they may require constant reinforcement and the parents must be exemplary. The norms will guide on how the members interact with each other and the outsiders. Homes where yelling at each other is the order of the day? What about a home where children never help out around the house? Failure to set examples and rules, families will slip into anarchy.

The third element are the traditions/rituals which are a set of behaviors that provide a family with a sense of identity and purpose. These will help to bond the family.

In order for the family to strengthen and reinforce the above, there is need for the government to play their role.

The government has to promote what is in the Constitution regarding family as per Article 31(3)-(5). They include, conditions under which marriage should be entered, roles of parents in caring and upbringing of the children and children security in the family. Unless the government implements the above mentioned rights and values of the family, including perpetrators to books, the family will continue to disintegrate.

Today, Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate the International Family Day (IDF) under the theme "Strengthen the family: Build the Nation". The main event will take place at Uganda National Cultural Centre. IDF is intended to bring out the importance of family "as the smallest unit of society where all development start. It provides a chance for governments, civil society organisations and individuals to carefully consider their quality of life and relationships enjoyed in their home. Uganda has been commemorating this day since 2010. Activities include, Community dialogue sessions with different communities and schools, a symposium to crown the activities of the day with several speakers, launching the National Family Policy by the President, Gazzette the annual International Day of the Family -May 15 and developing and promoting family life education programmes.

As Uganda joins the rest of the World to celebrate this day, let us work towards having stable families, to be looked up to by one's family and community. We should strive to get back to the basics of a family which was God's initial intention when he created Adam and Eve.

Mr Musiitwa is the public relations officer, Uganda National Cultural Centre.