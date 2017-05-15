Uganda: 100 Arrested Over Masaka Attacks

Masaka — Police have arrested more than 100 people suspected to be behind the current wave of attacks on people's homes in Masaka.

The attacks have swept through Greater Masaka region with thugs dropping anonymous letters, threatening to kill or harm certain individuals. Of the 100 arrested suspects, 34 have so far been arraigned before courts of law for prosecution, according to the Greater Masaka regional police commander, Mr Latif Zaake.

"Also between six and 17 lives have been lost and about 32 homes robbed," said Mr Zaake.

It is close to nine months now since Masaka residents started experiencing the attacks.

Mr Zaake, however, did not divulge into the identities of the arrested suspects. He warned that this will jeopardise police investigations.

Just recently, a group of thugs calling themselves 'UPFF' dropped a letter at the residence of the Vice President, Mr Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, in Masaka's upscale Kizungu suburb, urging him to join a force that would allegedly overthrow the current regime. This came a day after thugs executed a surprise raid in which they shot dead a renowned local businessman, Gideon Tusubira, after attacking his home in Bisanje Trading Centre on the outskirts of Masaka Municipality.

Mr Lameck Kigozi, the southern regional police spokesperson, said two of the suspects were arrested last Friday by boda- boda riders who got them circulating threatening leaflets.

"They bring the number to eight people arrested in a space of two weeks and some are voluntarily helping us bust the racket," he said.

These incidents that created animosity among residents begun late last year. They were first reported in the districts of Sembabule and Bukomansimbi where unknown people raided villages at night and robbed the residents.

The unknown thugs, who seem to be highly familiar with the targeted villages, begin by knocking on people's doors and calling the occupants by their names.

They dupe them into opening their respective doors before forcing them to surrender money and other valuables.

According to the Bukomansimbi District chairperson, Mr Muhammad Kateregga, the group is believed to operate in a coordinated network.

Such a clandestine network enables the groups to execute their missions without detection from the local security apparatus.

Although police in Bukomansimbi District had in January arrested some suspects whom they labelled to be Kampala-based ring-leaders, the situation has not yet improved.

The latest leaflets dropped in Kirimya, Ssenyange -both in Masaka Municipality and Kalungu District demand the poor residents to leave at least Shs20,000 at their doorsteps while the wealthy residents should keep more money with them and instantly hand it over to them anytime they strike.