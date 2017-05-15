Kenya: Gilbert Fiamenyo Rescues a Point for Ingwe

Substitute Gilbert Fiamenyo on Sunday salvaged a point for his team as AFC Leopards drew 1-1 with newcomers Zoo Kericho at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos in a SportPesa Premier League match.

The burly Ghanaian striker struck in the 87th minute to cancel out an earlier effort from Zoo Kericho captain Johnston Ligare.

Fiamenyo had been left out of the starting line-up together with Allan Kateregga, as Paul Kiongera partnered Harun Nyakha upfront.

Leopards assistant coach Denis Kitambi later explained that this was as a disciplinary measure taken against Fiamenyo and Kateregga after their physical brawl in Ingwe's last assignment against Sony Sugar on Wednesday.

But those were not the only changes made by the Ingwe technical bench.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Andika once again started in place of Ian Otieno, and the team abandoned their 3-5-2 formation and employed a more flexible 4-3-3 strategy.

Ingwe started very strongly, but they fizzled out in the second half where the visitors took control of the contest.

Zoo went ahead 14 minutes after the interval, when Ligare rose high to connect with a corner that had been floated sweetly onto his path.

Fiamenyo was introduced immediately after this goal in place of Nyakha.

He made his presence felt with three minutes left to play. A free kick delivered by Robinson Kamura bounced off the body of a Zoo Kericho defender before rolling across Fiamenyo who turned it home with one turn to elicit wild cheers from his team's supporters.

Coach Stewart Hall dodged the post match interview, but his assistant Dennis Kitambi admitted that his team's performance for the day had been below par.

"This is the fourth consecutive time that we have conceded from a set piece. That means we have to work on those dead all situations.

"Otherwise I think the boys played well in the first 20 minutes, but started the second half very badly. Once the opponent scored the boys became too nervy and couldn't keep the ball down. We shall build up on this result," he said.