Kenya: Alarm Over Increased Road Crashes

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has raised concern over increased number of accidents on the Northern Corridor.

Hardly a day after 19 people died and another 22 injured at Soysambu along Nakuru-Gilgil Highway, a driver of a minibus escaped death narrowly in Mlolongo on Mombasa road.

According to an eye witness, motorist Ken Nyakibari, the driver of the bus christened Agape, was speeding near a zebra crossing instead of slowing down.

Mr Nyakibari said that the driver tried to squeeze between two Lorries -- one carrying sand and the other mattresses -- as they slowed down at the zebra crossing to allow pedestrians to cross.

Part of the driver's cabin was ripped off on the rights side.

MINOR INJURIES

"The bus which was heading to Nairobi was speeding and squeezed between two Lorries which had slowed down at a Zebra crossing," said Mr Nyakibari.

Mr Nyakibari said that the driver of the minibus exited from the passenger's door with minor injuries. No casualties were reported.

A police officer attached to Athi River Police station but not authorised to speak to media said that investigations had been launched.

NTSA Director General Francis Meja speaking to journalist in Upper Hill offices blamed accidents on 'behavioral driving.'

On the early Saturday morning crash at Soysambu, Mr Meja blamed it on reckless driving.

RECKLESS DRIVING

Mr Meja said that the bus (registration no KCG 9992C) branded Superhighway Sacco was plying on the wrong route and preliminary crash analysis indicated that the bus was recklessly overtaking.

"The bus was overtaking a trailer without sufficient clearing distance which resulted in the driver going back into the lane to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming trailer. This miscalculation resulted in the oncoming trailer colliding with the right side of the bus ripping it off," said Mr Meja.

He said that the Northern Corridor which runs from Mombasa to Malaba is a busy and important in the country's economy. At night, he said, the road is busy due to heavy commercial trucks.

The Northern corridor has seen major cases of crashes like on April 28, last year, eight people died at Malili shopping centre in a crash involving a minibus and a lorry.

PUBLIC AWARENESS

April 25, last year 26 people died after bus collided with a tanker at Kambu.

However Mr Meja said that the authority had put measures on night travel to minimize crashes and urged operators to comply.

He said that it is not illegal to travel at night. There are licensed PSVs who have fulfilled all requirements, he said.

Mr Meja said that they are also carrying out enforcement and public awareness on road safety.

He stated that as of May 11, this year, 1097 people have lost their lives with pedestrians still leading at 416 drivers (116), passengers (264), pillion passengers (96), pedal cyclists (15) and motor cyclists 190.

"The statistics indicate that there has been a drop by 6.7 per cent in fatalities compared to the same period last year," he said.