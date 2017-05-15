Kenya: Meddie Kagere Sinks Nzoia in League Tie

Gor Mahia on Sunday moved two points clear a the top of the SportPesa Premier League after a 1-0 over hosts Nzoia Sugar at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Meddie Kagere put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute, while Nzoia missed a penalty after Harun Shakava brought down Boniface Omondi in the box in the 29th minute.

Edwin Wafula's penalty kick was saved by Gor keeper Boniface Olouch.

The win saw Gor move to 25 points, two ahead of Posta Rangers who drew 0-0 with Nakumatt in Afraha Stadium

The match started on a high note that saw Gor Mahia miss numerous scoring chances especially in the first half.

Gor's Wellington Ochieng put the ball in the back of the net in the sixth minute but the goal was ruled out for offside by match referee Nyabera Libese.

Nzoia could have snatched the opener in the 16th minute when Masita Masuta beat Karim Nizigiyimana to the ball but his shot went over the cross bar.

Gor were not to be denied for long as Ernest Wendo put through Kagere and the Rwandese forward fired past a helpless Nzoia Keeper Mustapha Odour for the opener.

After half time, Nzoia could have levelled the scores when Luke Namanda's defense splitting pass on the edge of the box saw Elvis Rupia's shot well contained by custodian Olouch in the 50th minute.

Gor Mahia Coach Jose Marcelo Ferreria lauded his boys for putting up a perfect show.

"We intend to maintain the winning momentum into our next matches," he said.

Nzoia tactician Bernard Mwalala said his strikers made good attempt in scoring but were too unlucky.

"We put up a strong fight. The players really tried. We shall work on areas that let us down," he said.