Kenya: US Politicians Rally for Kyle Mccarter As Godec's Successor

New York — A group of US Congress members urged President Donald Trump to nominate the head of a Kenya-based charity as the successor to Ambassador Robert Godec.

The recommendation to name Kyle McCarter as US envoy to Kenya came from all seven of the Republicans who represent the Midwestern state of Illinois in the 435-member House of Representatives.

"Through his work in Kenya, he has experience negotiating with tribal chiefs and other dignitaries, along with logistical and other administrative experience working with the Kenyan government," the Republican lawmakers said of Mr McCarter in a joint letter to President Trump on Thursday.

McCARTER'S EXPERIENCE

Mr McCarter, a retired Lt Col chaplain in the US Air Force and a current member of the Illinois state legislature, has worked in Kenya for more than 30 years as the director of Each One Feed One International.

The NGO operates the Excellent Academy School and the Thanadu Medical Clinic in Tharaka-Nithi County.

"His experience on the ground in Kenya has provided him heightened insight into the governmental operations and other political, economic, and social realities of both Kenya and the larger region of East Africa," the Illinois Republicans told Mr Trump.

"He has outlined specific ideas for reforms of Usaid spending, including curtailing waste, fraud, and abuse within the programme."

Mr McCarter has further identified "ways to support your administration's 'Buy American' strategy in Kenya and boost the American economy through Kenyan investment and additional support for American companies in the African marketplace", the Congress members added.

NOMINEES

In response to the recommendation, Mr McCarter said he would be "honoured to serve" as US ambassador to Kenya if nominated by President Trump and confirmed by the US Senate.

He would fill the post occupied by Ambassador Godec since January 2013 following his nomination by then-President Barack Obama.

"We acknowledge that you are considering many qualified candidates," the Republican lawmakers noted in their letter to the president.

Mr Trump has not yet nominated anyone for 181 of the 188 US ambassadorships.

Scores of high-level diplomatic posts in Washington also remain unfilled in the Trump administration.