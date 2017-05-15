Kenya: Posta Rangers Maintain Unbeaten Run After Barren Draw

Posta Rangers maintained their unbeaten start to the season after they were held to a barren draw by Nakumatt in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru County.

But the Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo coached Rangers should blame themselves for sharing the spoils with a lacklustre Nakumatt.

In this match played in a mud bath pitch following a heavy downpour, Rangers virtually camped in the Nakumatt half in the second session but failed to convert at least two easy scoring chances that they created.

In the 56th minute, second half substitute John Nairuka who replaced off-colour Joseph Nyaga should have opened the account for the Rangers but his sitter went wide.

But it was Simon Mbugua who missed a glorious opportunity with only two minutes before referee Caroline Wanjala signalled the end of the match.

Mbugua entered the box but his sizzling shot was cleverly blocked by Nakumatt custodian Sammy Okinda for a fruitless corner.

On the opposite side, Nakumat's Kepha Aswani rasping shot in the 70th minute sailed over the cross bar.

'Pamzo" made additional change bringing in Gerald Obwoge for Godfrey Kataka while Nakumatt coach Anthony Mwangi introduced Joshua Oyoo and David Naftali for Clinton Kisiavuki and Ronald Musana.

However these changes did little to change the pattern of the play as both sides' striking force were curtailed as their boots were weighed down by the sticking mud.

"Pamzo" blamed the heavy downpour that disrupted their playing pattern.

"The heavy rains caused havoc and made the pitch muddy and the boys could not control the ball which saw us to use long balls and this messed us terribly," said coach Omollo.

Nakumat coach Anthony Mwangi said he was happy to snatch an away point in such a difficulty playing conditions.

"Our strategy worked up to the 60th minute and when the heavens opened we were disoriented and we lost the steam to attack," said Mwangi.