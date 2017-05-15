Kenya: Govt Embarks On Renewed Step to Protect Fishermen

The national government has started giving out special Identity Cards to fishermen in Lamu County, which will help enhance their safety as they fish in the Indian Ocean.

This comes days after the government lifted a five-year ban on night fishing that had been effected in 2011 following increased insecurity incidents.

Speaking to the Nation in Lamu, Operation Linda Boni Director James ole Seriani said all arrangements were in place to ensure that the more than 6,000 fishermen get the document.

"We have officially started the processes of issuing special IDs to fishermen in Lamu. We are targeting only high or deep sea fishermen.

"All this is to ensure security of the fishermen and the entire county.

"We expect the exercise to be completed in one month so that fishermen can now operate anywhere in the Lamu Indian Ocean shores using their new IDs," Mr Seriani said.

AL-SHABAAB SCARE

He added that the IDs will enable security officers monitor the fishermen as they carry on with their work, weeding out criminals posing as fishermen.

Previously, the traders were required to carry their national IDs whenever they ventured out in the sea, which is now not mandatory.

The name, age, residence will be contained in the document.

The Indian Ocean is under intense surveillance by various security units (Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Navy, Kenya Wildlife Service and the National Police Service).

RECRUITMENT

Mr Seriani also lauded the Lamu fishermen for their concerted effort in ensuring they join beach management units.

The government had directed them to form the units through which their movements would be observed by security officers, through the filing of daily reports by team leaders.

The units and IDs are strategies aimed at reducing the number of Kenyans joining Al-Shabaab terror group.