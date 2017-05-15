Kenya: Passaris Urges Jubilee to Address Economic Growth

Nairobi Woman Representative contestant Ms Esther Passaris has asked the government to give tax waivers for new companies setting up in the country.

Addressing the media on Saturday at Shauri Moyo Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nairobi, Ms Passaris said that with the tough economic times, the waiver would attract investors.

The Orange Democratic Movement candidate also asked the government to intervene and stop massive job losses.

Several companies have either closed shop or laid off staff citing high operational costs.

"Let the government look into the continued job losses occasioned by hard economic times," she said.

JUBILEE BIASED

She suggested that the Ministry of Trade should engage investors in finding a permanent solution to the problem.

On a different note, she accused the government of "targeting" counties allied to the Opposition so as to brand them as failures in implementing development projects.

She accused the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Central Bank of Kenya for frustrating the county over debts that were incurred before devolution.

"It is important county governments get their funds. The government is targeting counties in NASA strongholds to portray them as not working or not able to run a government," she said.

DIVISIVE POLITICS

The Central Bank recently transferred money from the county's accounts to the Kenya Revenue Authority's Domestic Taxes income tax payer account.

As a result, Governor Evans Kidero yesterday said the payment of workers' salaries has been interfered with.

Governor Kidero told the agencies to refund the money to avoid disrupting the lives of workers.

More importantly, Ms Passaris urged Kenyans to embrace each other by shunning politics of ethnicity, particularly now as the elections close in.