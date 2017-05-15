Kenya: Champions Tusker Beat Sony

Defending champions Tusker's impressive run continue as they beat Sony Sugar 2-1 at Ruaraka on Sunday in a SportPesa Premier League match.

The win extended the brewers' winning run to five matches in a row.

The hosts went ahead in the 38th minute courtesy of Allan Wanga's long range shot from outside the Sony 18-yard box. His ferocious shot ball hit the bar before bouncing behind the keeper and Sony protested that the ball had not crossed the line but the referee allowed the goal to stand.

The brewers added the second goal through Michael Khamati who took a low shot after he received the ball from George Mandela after 61st minutes.

The visitors pulled one back after Tusker captain James Situma brought down Sony's Boniface Mucheru.

Amos Asembeka stepped up to score past Duncan Ochieng to give the the visitors a chance in the match. Sony kept on pushing on for another goal in the final quarter but the hosts held on to win the match.

Tusker are in fourth position with 21 points while Sony drop to 13th place with 11 points.