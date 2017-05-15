14 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Champions Tusker Beat Sony

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Defending champions Tusker's impressive run continue as they beat Sony Sugar 2-1 at Ruaraka on Sunday in a SportPesa Premier League match.

The win extended the brewers' winning run to five matches in a row.

The hosts went ahead in the 38th minute courtesy of Allan Wanga's long range shot from outside the Sony 18-yard box. His ferocious shot ball hit the bar before bouncing behind the keeper and Sony protested that the ball had not crossed the line but the referee allowed the goal to stand.

The brewers added the second goal through Michael Khamati who took a low shot after he received the ball from George Mandela after 61st minutes.

The visitors pulled one back after Tusker captain James Situma brought down Sony's Boniface Mucheru.

Amos Asembeka stepped up to score past Duncan Ochieng to give the the visitors a chance in the match. Sony kept on pushing on for another goal in the final quarter but the hosts held on to win the match.

Tusker are in fourth position with 21 points while Sony drop to 13th place with 11 points.

Kenya

Teachers To Get Pay Rise in July

Teachers' salary increase will be implemented starting July, their employer has said. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.