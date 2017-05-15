Kenya: Mumias Share Hits All Time Low of 70 Cents

Mumias Sugar's share sunk to an all-time low of 70 cents before crawing back five cents last week on the back of continuing investor concerns over the health of the miller.

Mumias has been unable to return to profitability even after receiving government bailouts worth nearly Sh3 billion in the past two years.

A week ago, the firm said its chief executive Errol Johnston will not be renewing his contract, which runs out in August.

The firm's current share price of 75 cents is now the lowest at the NSE -- alongside that of Home Afrika -- with the miller having traded below the Sh1 level since mid-March.

"The miller last made a profit in 2012, with full year losses widening each year since.

"The miller's CEO did not seek renewal for his term. This indicates a struggling business in many fronts -- company specific and industry-wide," said Genghis Capital.

The change at the top could disrupt the miller's hopes of overcoming its financial troubles, given that Mr Johnston will have led the firm for just two years by the time he leaves.

The share has shed 42.3 per cent in the year to date, making it the worst performing at the bourse.

The miller's market valuation has as a result dipped to Sh1.08 billion, from Sh1.99 billion at the beginning of this year.

Mumias reported a half-year net loss of Sh2.92 billion in the period to December 2016, with its liabilities standing at Sh21 billion.

The firm is now seeking a further Sh3.1 billion in government bailout, even as the shareholders wait to see whether the funds would turn around its fortunes.