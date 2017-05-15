Tanzania: Alikiba to Launch Clothing Line and Energy Drink

Bongo star Alikiba is set to officially launch his clothing line that will entail apparel such as jeans, sunglasses and shoes.

The Aje musician will also have an energy drink under his name.

According to Tanzanian site Millard Ayo, Alikiba wants to take this project seriously since at first, he was only doing it as a promotion.

He will also open a store for his merchandise where his fans can easily access everything.

“AK is an Alikiba brand and I’m so grateful that it has become big enough that people wear it. King Kiba is also my brand and once everything is official, everyone will get the product,” he said.

“We have major plans in place which I can’t go into right now but presently the jeans, shoes and glasses are ready and will be out soon together with the energy drink,” he adde d