Maize flour on sale in a shop. A two-kilogram packet of flour is currently retailing at an average of Sh150, up from Sh90 last November.

A 24-year-old Nyeri man is in police custody after he allegedly slashed and injured his wife and toddler on Sunday in a row over the price of maize flour.

This came as millers in Rift Valley and western Kenya resolved to reduce flour prices, which have skyrocketed in the past two months beyond the reach of many households.

The dawn attack occurred in the couple's rented house in Ruring'u, Nyeri County.

Mr Wilson Kiguru Kamau is said to have attacked his family with a kitchen knife.

Reports say Mr Kamau accused Ms Mercy Njeri, 28, of spending too much money on maize flour.

STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES

She was stabbed multiple times in the face, neck and head, while the two-year-old boy suffered a deep cut on the forehead.

According to Ms Njeri, who works at a children's daycare centre, trouble started on Saturday night when her husband demanded rent money.

The woman, however, explained that she had spent her last coin on flour.

"He was asking for rent money but I had spent all my money on food since I am the breadwinner," said Ms Njeri.

Ms Njeri recalled that they went to bed as usual on Saturday but, at around 5am, she was awoken by blows from her husband. He then picked up a knife and stabbed his son in the face before turning on her, she said.

RESCUED BY NEIGHBOURS

The woman was rescued by neighbours, who heard her screams. Mother and son were taken to Consolata Hospital-Mathari, where they were admitted.

They were said to be out of danger.

"We found her lying in a pool of blood next to the child but the husband ran away," said a neighbour who declined to be named, adding that that was not the first time the man was accusing his wife of spending too much on food.

"He does not work and he has been living off his wife," said the neighbour. "In the past, they have argued about money and food."

Police records show that the man later surrendered at Nyeri Central Police Station, where he told officers that he had killed his wife and son and they should go and collect the bodies.

MAN IN CUSTODY

Nyeri OCPD Muinde Kioko said the man was in custody and would be questioned before being taken to court.

"He turned himself in and reported he had killed them, which shows he had intention to kill," said Mr Kioko.

Police said Mr Kamau was likely to be charged with assault or attempted murder.

In Eldoret, the Small Millers Association complied with the government's directive and reduced maize flour prices from Sh145 for a two-kilogramme packet to Sh115.

The association's national chairman, Mr Kenneth Mutai, said the decision was informed by the government's gesture to sell to them maize from the Strategic Grain Reserves at a subsidised price of Sh3,000 per 90kg bag.

PRICES FALL

Mr Mutai, who is also the CEO of Eldoret-based Ineet Millers, said the cost of maize flour was set to fall further to Sh90 in the next four days once millers start receiving the subsidised maize that was imported by the government from Mexico at the weekend.

He said millers had sold several tonnes of maize flour to a number of supermarkets and wholesale and retail shops in the Rift Valley, Nyanza and western regions to cushion consumers from the high price of the stable food.

However, farmers have complained that, even as more than 2.7 million Kenyans grapple with acute food shortages, thousands of bags of maize lie in National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots.

They claimed that the Sh3,000 price offered by the board was too low, compared to Sh3,400 offered by private millers and traders.

DIRTY TRICKS

A spot check by the Nation in the region revealed that many supermarkets were selling the 2kg packet maize flour at between Sh135 and Sh137.

"Some supermarkets are still using dirty tricks to exploit the consumers and that is why we are urging the government to come and rein in such unscrupulous traders to save Kenyans from further suffering," pleaded Mr Mutai.

Mr John Macharia, a customer, welcomed the move, saying it will go a long way in alleviating the residents' hunger pangs.

"This is a very good move that will be embraced by everyone," said Mr Macharia, a resident of Langas Estate in Eldoret.

BROKE RANKS

Last week, Mr Joshua Chepkwony, the proprietor of Jamii Unga, broke ranks with other millers, saying the current prices of flour were exorbitant.

He accused his counterparts of making unjustified profit.

Mr Chepkwony said the price of a 2kg packet of maize flour ought to have dropped to Sh118, factoring in the Sh3,000 price by the government.

On Friday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said flour prices were expected to come down this week.

