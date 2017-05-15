14 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Minister's Daughter Withdraws Violence Charges Against Brother

By Court Reporter

THE daughter of the late public works minister Auguy Georgia has sought to withdraw assault charges against her brother Harry Moulder, saying the family is working to resolve their dispute.

Ionna Kiki Kuriatsa Georgia's told last Friday told Harare magistrate that the family had realised that it was unseemly for the two to be fighting publicly.

Court heard that said is pregnant by First Lady Grace Mugabe's son, Russell Goreraza.

On his initial court appearance, Harry told court that Goreraza influenced his arrest and prosecution.

He claimed that his sister told him she was pregnant by Goreraza and that he was in control of the prosecution, the police and the central intelligence organization (CIO).

"I wish to withdraw domestic violence charges against the accused after plea," Ionna told court.

"We have had to be counselled and, as siblings, I feel it will not be good for the family if this (court case) continues. It will be in the interests of the family if we resolve our differences as family not at court.

"I'm doing this freely and voluntarily."

However, prosecutor Devoted Gwashavanhu Nyagano insisted that the case should proceed and sought postponement of proceedings to May 26.

Meanwhile, Harry denied assaulting his sister, arguing that he only defended himself.

He appeared in court in bandages and, through his lawyer Charity Tendai, claimed that he was arrested while still unconscious.

Court heard that the sister was in the habit of intimidating her sibling and threatening him with arrest and disappearance though the CIO which was supposedly under the control of her boyfriend, Goreraza.

Prosecutors say that Harry assaulted Ionna for being cruel to his children and denying them food.

Magistrate joy Chikodzore is presiding over the case.

