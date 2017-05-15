15 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged Triple Axe-Murder Henri Van Breda Back in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

The trail of murder accused Henri van Breda is expected to continue in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Van Breda, 22, pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister and defeating the ends of justice.

He alleges an intruder wearing a balaclava, gloves and dark clothes was behind the attack and that he had heard other voices of people speaking Afrikaans in their home in the De Zalze Estate in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

Henri claimed that after a fight with the axe-wielding intruder, the man had escaped.

On Friday, it emerged that the ex-boyfriend of Henri's sister, Marli van Breda, sent her a message threatening to kill the Van Breda family after the family had an argument two weeks before the murder.

"I feel like I want to murder the people that are around you at the moment and I am inches away from losing it with them and breaking down completely... ," the message from James Reade-Jahn read.

In his testimony, he described the message as a mistake and that he "wasn't thinking".

"It was not the right things to say to comfort her. It wasn't directed to mean anything," he told the court.

He said the argument the family had was about Marli's weight.

News24

South Africa

Constitutional Court to Hear Arguments for Zuma's No Confidence Ballot

South Africa's attention will be focused on the Constitutional Court on Monday as some of the best legal minds in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.