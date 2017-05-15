Kenya: Impala Bring Down Quins to Reach Enterprise Cup Semis

Resolution Impala Saracens claimed sweet revenge when they brought down Kenya Harlequin 25-15 on Saturday at Impala Sports Club, Nairobi, to reach Enterprise Cup semi-finals.

Also through to Cup semi-finals are champions Kenya Commercial Bank, Kabras Sugar and Homeboyz. KCB ended Blak Blad's fairytale run in the tournament with a 49-6 win at KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, while Kabras Sugar claimed a comprehensive 50-11 victory over Nondescripts at Kakamega Showgrounds.

Homeboyz advanced through to the semi-finals without breaking a sweat after their opponents Strathmore Leos withdrew from the tournament at the quarterfinal stage.

Impala Saracens, chasing their first victory since 2005, will now face last year's losing finalists Kabras Sugar away in Kakamega on Saturday, while KCB, who are targeting their third consecutive title, face Homeboyz.

Fullback Richard Sidindi, scrum-half Mohammed Omollo and veteran substitute Moses Kola scored a try each for the Sarries against Quins as right wing George Okoa curled over two conversions and penalty to win the Ngong Road derby.

Omollo also scored a penalty to put Impala on course for their 12th Cup success.

Fly-half Isaac Adimo and substitute Hillary Barasa's tries fell short even with fullback Kevin Keegan's conversion and a penalty. It was an inspiring win for Impala, who had lost twice to Quins in Kenya Cup 28-10 in their first and 36-26 in the second leg.

Resolution Impala's head coach, Frank Ndong, said it was a great victory for his charges although they need to polish some aspects before they play Kabras Sugar.

"We missed a couple of line outs and had lapses in concentration in the second half to allow Quins to claw back," said Ndong. A majority of Ndong's forwards are in South Africa with Kenya Simbas team.

"Nevertheless, I am happy that the boys rose to the occasion to win," Ndong added. Ndong can expect a tough but exciting semi-final battle against Kabras Sugar in Kakamega on Saturday.

Impala are yet to win a match in the tournament at Kakamega.