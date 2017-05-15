Namibia: South Africans Win Tennis Titles

PHILIP Henning and Megan Basson of South Africa won the singles titles at the second ITF CAT Junior Tournament in Windhoek on Saturday.

In the u18 Boys category, Henning made it two in a row after picking up his second singles title in Windhoek in two weeks.

The top-seeded Henning completed a comprehensive 6-1, 6-0 victory against compatriot and sixth seed Gerhardt Becker to win his second singles title after beating another South African Pierre Malan a week earlier.

In the semifinals, Henning had to overcome a stronger challenge before beating the fourth-seeded South African Christiaan Woerst 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, while Becker beat the seventh-seeded South African Pierre Malan 6-4, 6-4.

The u18 Girls singles final was a closer affair with South Africa's Megan Basson, who was the eighth seed, overcoming the sixth-seeded Aisha Niyonkuru of Burundi 7-6, 6-2.

In the semifinals, Basson beat the top-seeded South African Myah Petchey 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, while Niyonkuru beat the unseeded Sonashe Bhatnagar of India 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

In the boys doubles competition, the third-seeded South African pair of Justin Liebenberg and Charl Morgan won the title after beating the top seeds Henning and Woerst from South Africa 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 in the final.

In the girls doubles final the top-seeded Lillian Gabrielsen of Norway and Katie Lafrance of the United States beat the unseeded South African pair of Delien Kleinhans and Makayla Loubser 7-6, 6-4.