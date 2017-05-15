Namibia: Unam Pull Away From Chasing Pack

UNAM stretched their lead at the top of the Rugby Premier League log with an emphatic 68-24 victory against Walvis Bay on Saturday.

Unam collected two bonus points in a 10-try romp and are now seven points ahead of second-placed Wanderers, who struggled to an unconvincing 25-14 win against Kudus.

In other matches, United put their indifferent form of late behind them with a commanding 66-19 victory against Rehoboth, while Western Suburbs also scored a comprehensive 41-15 victory against Reho Falcon.

At the Unam Stadium, Unam maintained their unbeaten status with a commanding victory although Walvis Bay gave a good account of themselves.

Walvis' strong pack of forwards gave Unam a tough time in the scrums and they even won a penalty try after a scrum infringement by Unam.

Unam, however, impressed with their swift backline and their ability to turn defence into attack and in the end ran the visitors ragged.

Unam came out on the attack and took the lead through tries by fly half Hilarius Kisting and centre Camlo Martin.

Walvis Bay struck back with tries by eighthman Riaan de Klerk and centre Cedric Haraseb, but Unam restored their lead with further tries by prop Tjino Tjirare, scrum half Sunday Haitembu and a second for Martin as they took a 35-12 lead at halftime.

Walvis Bay briefly threatened a revival at the start of the second half when loose forward Joe Hermann mauled over for a try, but two great counter-attacking tries by Kisting and Romanzo Lento put Unam 42-17 ahead.

Another try by flanker Simon Haitembu put Unam 49-17 ahead and although Walvis struck back with a penalty try, Unam finished stronger. Sunday Haitembu added his second try and Camlo Martin another, to complete his hattrick, as Unam ran out comfortable winners. Lorenzo Louis added seven conversions and Kisting two.

Unam now lead the log on 36 points, seven more than Wanderers who scored an unconvincing 25-14 home win against Kudus.

Wanderers fullback Mahco Prinsloo had a haul of 20 points through two tries, two conversions and two penalties, while centre Jandre du Toit scored a try.

Kudus scored two tries through fly half Ulriato Lawrence and lock Lu-uwardo Sitzer, with Lawrence converting both.

Kudus took an early lead through a fine solo try by Lawrence that he also converted, while Wanderers opened their account with a penalty by Prinsloo.

Wanderers' forward dominance gradually started to tell and they took the game by the scruff of the neck with three tries within eight minutes.

Du Toit initiated the first after he cut through Kudus' backline to send fullback Prinsloo over for a try behind the posts. Five minutes later Prinsloo went over for his second try after sustained pressure by Wanderers' forwards, and when the impressive Du Toit dotted down two minutes later after a great solo run, Wanderers went 24-7 ahead.

It seemed that Wanderers would run away with the game, but Kudus made a fine comeback in the second half.

Kudus lock Lu-uwardo Sitzer went over for a try converted by Lawrence, but Prinsloo stretched Wanderers' lead to 25-14 with a penalty midway through the second half.

Kudus never gave up and scrum half Percy Nash and full back Carlton Stevens both came close to scoring in the final stages, but Wanderers held on for the win.

Western Suburbs, meanwhile, moved up to 25 points in third place after a comfortable 41-15 victory against Reho Falcons.

Suburbs led 29-8 at halftime and ran in six tries to Falcons' two.

Suburbs fullback Ricardo scored 14 points through a try, three conversions and a penalty, while left wing Nikin Cloete scored two tries and lock Fidal Micolleney, and right wing Japhet Tjinho one try each. Suburbs were also awarded a penalty try.

For Falcons, wing Deon Mouton and hooker Jeandre Cloete scored tries while fullback Xavier van Wyk added a conversion and a penalty.

United also scored an emphatic victory, beating Rehoboth 66-19 at Trustco United Park, after leading 40-0 at halftime.

United ran in 10 tries through centre Mbimbo Mbai (two), scrum half Moranzel Strauss (two), left wing Elmo van der Byl, eighthman Paunduleni Ilonga, flanker Zayne Groenewaldt, lock Jandre Lamprecht and hooker Niel van Vuuren, as well as a penalty try, while lock Winmar Rust added eighth conversions.

For Rehoboth, fullback Reduane Beukes, lock Eugene Forbes and right wing Julian Afrikaner scored tries, while fly half Nazume Swartz added two conversions.