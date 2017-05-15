Kenya: Obuya Ton Lifts Kenya XI to Beat Oman in Friendly

Kenya's dependable batsman, Collins Obuya on Sunday knocked a scintillating century in a friendly match to help Kenya XI beat visiting Oman by three wickets at Nairobi Jaffreys grounds.

Obuya's unbeaten ton, 100, came off 224 balls with 11 fours and two towering sixes. He was Kenya's highest runs getter.

Batting first, Oman put on 233 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 50 overs and in reply, Kenya reached the target, 236 with three wickets and five balls in hand.

At Sikh Union grounds, Kenya Select side proved to be no match to the touring Malaysia national team who beat them by nine wickets.

Put in to bat first at Sikh Union, the Kenyan boys set a target of 166 by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with five balls of the allotted 50 overs in hand.

Alex Obanda was Kenya's select side's highest runs getter with 32 off 55 balls. Nick Oluoch (29), Pushpak Kerai (20), Emmanuel Bundi (18), Zahid Abbas (17) Eugene Ochieng (15) and Karan Kaul (11) were the only Kenyan batsmen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

Warfik Irfan was Kenya's main executioner at Sikh Union, taking five wickets for 34. His victims included Kaul whom he had caught by Aminuddin Ramly.

He clean bowled Abbas. He got Aman Gandhi caught by Shukri Rahim for a duck and had Eugene Ochieng caught behind by wicketkeeper Che Wan Rallan.

In reply, Malaysia were home and dry, 167 with nine wickets and 18 overs in hand. Anawar Arudin top scored for Malaysia with unbeaten half a ton, 73 that came off 92 deliveries with nine boundaries and a six.

He shared unbeaten second wicket partnership of 154 with Ahmed Faiz, who scored a run a ball 66 not out with nine fours. Ochieng (1/40) was Kenya's sole wicket taker.

The team's coach Maurice Odumbe said: "Dropping five catches didn't help matters for us. My batsmen have to spend more time in the middle to get meaningful totals."