14 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudanese in the Netherlands to Protest Deportation of Nuba Refugee

The Hague — Sudanese activists in the Netherlands have expressed deep concern about the imminent deportation of a Nuba refugee by the Dutch authorities.

"The Dutch immigration authorities will deport Waleed Adam, from the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, to Khartoum on Tuesday, after his request for asylum in the Netherlands was refused," Amna Naji, an activist of the Nuba Mountains Solidarity Organisation, told Radio Dabanga on Friday.

"The Sudanese embassy has provided the emergency travel document required for his deportation," she said. "He is currently being held in a Dutch detention centre."

Naji expressed her concern about "the new precedent that clearly violates human rights laws. The step contravenes international treaties 47, 51, and 97 signed by the Dutch government in Maastricht. They all prohibit this kid of forced deportation".

She cited Eritrean asylum-seekers who were previously deported by the Dutch government. "It later turned out that their deportation was wrong and illegal."

The activist appealed to all civil society organisations in the Netherlands to join a demonstration to stop Mohamed's deportation, to be held on Monday or on Tuesday.

"If Waleed is deported, all Sudanese without a residence permit will be deported to Sudan," she said.

