14 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Fuel Crisis Returns to South Kordofan Capital

Kadugli / En Nahud — Following a brief two-week reprieve, the population of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, again face a shortage of fuel. Long-lasting power cuts continue in En Nahud in West Kordofan.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a listener in Kadugli reported that the fuel crisis has returned to the town.

"After the situation kind of stabilised over the past two weeks, vehicles again faced long queues at petrol stations on Thursday," he said.

People in En Nahud in West Kordofan complained about ongoing power outages.

"Again we experienced long-lasting power cuts on Thursday and Wednesday," one of them said. "There has been no improvement since the beginning of the crisis two weeks ago."

