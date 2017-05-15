Kenya: Promote Minor Sports

editorial

For a long time, many have called for the recognition and support of smaller sports if Kenya is to make a bigger impact in the international sporting arena.

Athletics has been our main medal earner in the Commonwealth and Olympic Games over the years.

But the perception on minor sports changed with victories in javelin and 400m hurdles at the 2015 World Championships.

MINOR SPORTS

Headlines were further made when Kenyan was represented in rowing at the 2008 Olympics, and in archery at the Rio Olympics.

There have been appeals to put more emphasis on other minor sports such as rowing, canoeing, archery and shooting.

We should now be preparing for next year's Commonwealth Games in Australia but little is happening.

What have dominated the scene are the Rio Olympics Games scandals and the aborted National Olympic Committee of Kenya elections.

BEST SHOOTERS

The shooting team is preparing for the annual United Kingdom Bisley next month, in preparation for next year's Commonwealth Games.

Also, apart from a few individuals and Kenya Police, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will once again miss out.

The Shooting Federation officials should be advising KDF to take these events more seriously.

The military has some of the best shooters but lags behind for failing to take part in these events.