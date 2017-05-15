Zambia: Freedom Fighter Mama Salome Kapwepwe Put to Rest

Freedom fighter Mama Salome Kapwepwe was yesterday put to rest in Kasama.

Mama Salome was the widow of Zambian freedom fighter Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe.

Tributes in honour of Mama Salome were full of praise for her. She was described as a mother to many who welcomed everyone and played a special role of taking care of freedom fighters.

President Edgar Lungu said Mama Salome occupied a special place in the history of Zambia and the story of liberation struggle.

He narrated his last encounter with Mama Salome when he visited her at her farm. He said he shared inspiring moments with Mama Salome as a mother, mentor and counsellor.

He urged mourners and all Zambians to emulate her. President Lungu also described the family of Salome and her late husband as one that promoted the motto of One Zambia One Nation given the intermarriages in the family.

President Lungu remembered how when he was growing up some families would discourage their children to marry from other tribes and hastened to mention that it was not the case with the Kapwepwe family.

The fact that she continued to live among her people in Chinsali has been described by President Lungu as a sign of humility and a deep sense of loyalty to her people.

"Go well. You gave us love, go well," said President Lungu who held back tears concluded.

Speaking earlier fourth Republican president Rupiah Bwezani Banda recounted the warmth, love and care he enjoyed from Mama Salome and her family.

He revealed that he was interviewed by the husband of Mama Salome and recommended for a scholarship as part of the programme to educate future leaders during the freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, first Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda commended President Lungu for making it possible for all the former presidents to join the mourners with him to give Mama Salome a befitting sendoff.

Dr Kaunda urged President Lungu to continue with his kindness and spirit of embracing everyone.