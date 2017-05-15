Egypt: Zanaco Shines in Egypt - Zesco Win At Home

Zanaco snatched a rare draw away to continental giants Al Ahly in their CAF Champions League Group D opener.

The Zambian envoys Zanaco recorded a significant away scoreless draw. The result capped a progressive weekend for Zambian teams on continental duty after Zesco United beat Smouha 1-0 in the two sides' Confederation Cup tie.

Coach Numba Mumamba's side will fly out of Alexandria immediately. Zanaco is in the same group with Al Ahly, Coton Sport and Al Hilal.

In Ndola, Kenyan international Jesse Were score a 73rd minute penalty to secure maximum points for Zesco in the Confederations Cup group match.