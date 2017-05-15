Malawi: Police Arrest 5 Hardcore Robbers, Recover 3 Vehicles

Lilongwe — The Anti-motor Theft Unit of Lilongwe Police has arrested five hardcore robbers suspected to be connected to three separate incidents of vehicle robberies.

The three robberies were executed in a similar pattern according to Central Region Police Public Relations Officer, Nolliette Chihana, who confirmed the arrests to Malawi News Agency (Mana).

Explains Chihana; "In one incident that was reported on July 23, 2016, 39 year old Mc Fallen Mbewe, a taxi driver from T/A Chimutu in Lilongwe who owned a Toyota Dyna registration number KK1696 was hired at Kanengo rank to collect goods at Mitundu trading center.

"Upon reaching the agreed destination, he was advised to drive beyond the trading center to pick some more boys who would help in loading the goods."

Mbewe, according to Chihana, was attacked along the way, by four men who had emerged from the roadside after which they sped off with the vehicle. The police have since recovered the vehicle which was painted in new color of green against its original white.

She further discloses that the same bunch of alleged robbers went away with a Toyota Dyna registration number ZA 6867, belonging to 32 year old Maida Black, of Kalonga village, T/A Mponda, Mangochi on August 9, 2016.

"Black was hired from Mangochi to carry groundnuts at Mitundu. His vehicle has been recovered with a different registration number of MHG 2933," explains the police publicist who adds that the third vehicle recovered was aToyota Dyna belonging to Gideon Chamatwa, 42, from Kasungu who was hired in Dedza.

"On the third incident, the driver was told to collect goods at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) offices along Lilongwe-Mchinji road. Upon reaching the MRA's offices, the driver was informed that another vehicle had already collected the goods after which the driver was instructed to proceed to Mitundu to collect some goods which were to be delivered to a certain village."

The suspects; Peter Mphepo, 53; Gladson Banda and Wilson Chimbalu, both 44; and Lingson Binton and Mishoni Namani both 31 will appear before court to answer charges of robbery with violence.

Meanwhile the Police are appealing to taxi drivers to take extra caution against suspicious customers to avoid falling victim to such tricks.