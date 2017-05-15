Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Baktri Hassan Salih presided over , Sunday, the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers in its first sitting of the Council after formation of the national accord government.

The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister hailed political parties and movements took part in national and societal dialogue, which has been transformed into program that will be a base for performance during the coming period.

The Council of Ministers reviewed a report on regulation and procedures of work of the Council of Ministers presented by Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Sa'ad Omer.

Official Spokesman of the Council of Ministers, Dr Omer Mohamed Salih said in press statements, that the report indicated to how issues presented to the Council of Ministers, preparation of agenda, meetings of technical committees and ministerial sectors and meetings of advisory councils of ministries.

He added the report tackled the third plan (2017-2020), state reform program, relation between ministers and the National Legislature.

The Cabinet Official Spokesman further added that the report also pointed to participation in official external mission and receiving invitation from counterparts along with receiving approval from the National Prime Minister before leaving as well as organization of regional and international conferences.

SUNA noted that the Council of Ministers would hold a sitting next Tuesday to deliberate over program of the national accord government.

SA/SA