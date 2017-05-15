14 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano State Govt Spends N433 Million On HIV Equipment, Training

The Kano State Government said it spent about N433 million on purchase of HIV equipment and training of personnel with the aim of achieving Zero-prevalence by 2030, using 90-90-90 strategy.

Mr Usman Gwadabe, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Agency for the Control of AIDS (KSACA) made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

Gwadabe stated that the Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Usman, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of a training workshop on HIV Testing and Services, Health Workers on Monitoring and Evaluation/Logistics Revised Data Tools in Kano.

He quoted Usman as saying "the 90-90-90 strategy means 90 per cent of all people will know their HIV status, 90 per cent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy (ART) and 90 per cent of all people receiving ART will have viral suppression."

He explained that out of the amount spent, N385 million was a grant from World Bank, while the remaining N48 million was from the state government.

Usman said the organisations that benefitted from the training programme include staff of the NDLEA, Northwest University Medical Centre and Premier Hospital, as well as staff of two agencies from Ministry of Health.

He charged the participants to make the best use of the skills and techniques they learned from the workshop while discharging their duties.

Usman said that the agency had so far trained no fewer than 2,000 personnel in different capacities through various workshops.

He added that HIV rapid test materials distributed to 494 health facilities that provided antenatal services to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

