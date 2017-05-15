14 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Meets Amir of Qatar

Doha — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher met, Sunday, morning, H.H Amir of Qatar, Sheikh, Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani on the side lines of Doha Forum.

Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour told reporters that President Al-Basher has thanked Sheikh Tamim for the invitation for attending the forum and the assistances being extended by Qatar to Sudan in all fields.

Amir of Qatar, during the meeting, has confirmed the continuation of his country's support to Sudan, referring to the strong relations linking the people of the two countries.

