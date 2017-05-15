Malawi: Man Gets a 13 Year Sentence for Defilement

Nkhata Bay — Nkhata Bay Magistrate Court on Friday, sentenced a 25 year old man identified as Jacob Sichali to 13 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling a 15 year old girl contrary to Section 138 (1) of the country's Penal Code.

State Witness Sergeant Kelly Chiona told the court that the incident took place at Mkondezi Trading Centre in the district on the night of 8th- to 9th March, 2017.

"It was on the night of 8th to 9th March when the accused went to the house of the victim, Loveness Panja, 15 where he told the latter to follow him to his house.

"The accused claimed to have something belonging to the victim's father which he wanted to give to her. Because Sichali was like a family friend to the victim, she obliged," explained Chiona.

However, Chiona said when the two reached the offender's house; the girl was surprised that Sichali locked the door and put his hand on the victim's mouth preventing her from screaming. While issuing threats, he forcibly slept with her continuously throughout the night.

According to Chiona, the accused only let the victim go out the next morning around 9 o'clock.

The parents got worried that Loveness did not sleep at home and had already reported to Nkhata Bay Police about it. After the victim disclosed to her parents what happened, the matter was reported to police who arrested Sichali.

In mitigation, the accused, whilst weeping, outlined several factors to get a lenient sentence including the claim that he financially supported his late brothers' children.

"I have been paying for my own school fees since form one and I do a part- time job at ESCOM besides farming. With the little income I get, I support some orphaned children at home.

"I also pay school fees for my nephews, with me gone I do not know who they will rely on," he complained.

After examining the mitigation factors expressed by the accused against the graveness of the offence, Nkhata Bay First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda sentenced Sichali to 156 months imprisonment with hard labour.

"... With the mitigation factors given, I also have to consider the seriousness of the offence, because as an adult, you are responsible for protecting these underage children against the same harm you have committed.

"Such harm has a psychological stain on the girl's life, not forgetting that your action put the victim at the risk of contracting HIV and AIDS. In other countries such as Tanzania or Zimbabwe the minimum sentence for such an offence is 35 years imprisonment. It shows how serious they are in protecting the underage children against such harms," said the magistrate.

Magistrate Banda also noted that in Malawi, there were many reported cases on defilement despite public awareness campaigns to change the mindset of community members.

He therefore sentenced Sichali to 156 months (13 years) which, he said was sure, would serve as a warning to others with similar intentions.

Jacob Sichali comes from Ipenza Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kameme in Chitipa.