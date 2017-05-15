15 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2020 - Lagos Eyes Africa's Third Largest Economy

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos State Government has said that she targets becoming preferred destination for investors and third largest economy in Africa in the next three years.

Speaking on the government's plan for 2020, Commissioner for information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, in an interview, said that as the Government aims to become third largest economy, it has also envisaged that pressure would increase on its infrastructure.

According to him, in the next three years, our projection is to become the third largest economy in Africa and emerge as beckon of hope for the continent.

"There will always be challenges due to the huge influx of human resources; it means that Lagos will continue to subsidize other states and neighbouring countries that may not be able to look after their own.

"There will be pressures on social infrastructure but Lagos has often risen up to the challenge to meet up people's expectation and we will continue to deal with it as we have often done," he added.

On the road, the residents said: "Ambode administration has helped us in construction of Anifowoshe road, Okunsuna road, Odunlade road, Abiodun road among other projects.

"We are calling on Governor, Ambode to help us facilitate the completion of Shodimu Street and Bolaji Omupo," they added.

Speaking during the commemoration of Lagos at 50 in the community, the vice-chairman, Shomolu Community Development Committee, Dr. Modupe Oluwole, however urged the governor to assist in area of vocational training center to empower both young and old people in the community.

She said that construction of Akinwunmi Ambode primary health, Eko free health services program and rehabilitation of Ola Olu primary school has shown that the the present administration cares for the community.

